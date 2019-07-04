11:56
Aleksey Petrushevsky placed under house arrest

Preventive measure to the former director of the Center for Rehabilitation of Children and Youth at the Bishkek City Administration Aleksey Petrushevsky was repeatedly changed. His lawyer Dilyarom Nizamova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Aleksey Petrushevsky was placed under house arrest. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Recall, Aleksey Petrushevsky is accused of abuse of official position when being the director of the center. In 2017, an alien woman began to help a boy, whose mother had an asocial lifestyle. The director of the center allowed the child to meet with her. According to the investigation, he had no right to do this.

Aleksey Petrushevsky was already arrested, then placed under house arrest and then re-imprisoned. This caused outrage among the public.
