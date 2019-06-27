Corruption damage amounts to almost 71 million soms for 5 months of 2019

For five months of 2019, damage from corruption crimes amounted to 70,963,125 soms. Zamirbek Beishekeev, Head of the Investigation Supervision Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office announced at a coordination meeting on anti-corruption issues.

According to him, 3,131 corruption crimes have been registered for the period.

«Most of the corruption and misdemeanor offenses are registered by the prosecution authorities — 1,254. At least 16 crimes were registered by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 25 — the State Committee for National Security, 87 — the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. Damage from the crimes amounted to 70,963,125 soms. About 8,773,597 soms were returned to the state,» Zamirbek Beishekeev said.