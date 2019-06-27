Release of Aziz Batukaev. Oncologist placed under house arrest

Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek placed an oncologist Emilbek Makimbetov under house arrest. He diagnosed the kingpin Aziz Batukaev with leukemia. The State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

In May, the doctor was transferred from detention center 1 to the prison colony No. 47 with hypertensive crisis.

The State Penitentiary Service is not aware of the reason for house arrest of Emilbek Makimbetov. Previously, his lawyers told reporters that the investigators offered their client to sign a cooperation agreement.

Criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody. Shamil Atakhanov was placed under house arrest. Ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova was arrested on June 3 after interrogation. She was placed in detention center 1 on June 5. Lawyers asked to place the former head of the Prosecutor General’s Office under house arrest due to poor health. She was hospitalized to the National Cardiology Center on June 15.