10:39
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Release of Aziz Batukaev. Oncologist placed under house arrest

Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek placed an oncologist Emilbek Makimbetov under house arrest. He diagnosed the kingpin Aziz Batukaev with leukemia. The State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

In May, the doctor was transferred from detention center 1 to the prison colony No. 47 with hypertensive crisis.

The State Penitentiary Service is not aware of the reason for house arrest of Emilbek Makimbetov. Previously, his lawyers told reporters that the investigators offered their client to sign a cooperation agreement.

Criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody. Shamil Atakhanov was placed under house arrest. Ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova was arrested on June 3 after interrogation. She was placed in detention center 1 on June 5. Lawyers asked to place the former head of the Prosecutor General’s Office under house arrest due to poor health. She was hospitalized to the National Cardiology Center on June 15.
link:
views: 61
Print
Related
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Judge placed under house arrest
Release of Batukaev. Special Prosecutor and Shamil Atakhanov left at large
Ex-head of Defense Department Marat Bekenov arrested
Aziz Batukaev’s release. Involvement of Almazbek Atambayev being checked
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Dinara Saginbaeva suspended from work
Almazbek Atambayev denies fact of taking money from Aziz Batukaev
Aziz Batukaev’s release. Preventive measure for Shamil Atakhanov changed
Deputy of Parliament Zarylbek Rysaliev hospitalized in serious condition
Zarylbek Rysaliev summoned for questioning to Ministry of Internal Affairs
Aida Salyanova placed in detention center 1 until June 26
Popular
From house painter to businesswoman. How Kyrgyzstani began to dress the Russians From house painter to businesswoman. How Kyrgyzstani began to dress the Russians
Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP
Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek
Diplomat who hit student in Bishkek identified Diplomat who hit student in Bishkek identified