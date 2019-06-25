Bishkek-Moscow train canceled due to explosions in Arys town of Kazakhstan

Express train Bishkek-Moscow was canceled in connection with the events in Arys town of Turkestan region of Kazakhstan. Press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reported.

Recall, a fire occurred the day before at one of the military warehouses of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, located near Arys town of Turkestan region. It caused explosions of ammunition. The personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan are engaged in elimination and minimization of the consequences of the blast. More than 40,000 people live in Arys town.