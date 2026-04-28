Probe launched into reported explosion at plant in Shopokov

Authorities in Kyrgyzstan’s Chui region are investigating reports of a possible explosion at a metallurgical plant in the city of Shopokov, the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

Information about an alleged blast involving an induction furnace at a metal processing facility previously circulated on social media and was officially registered with the Sokuluk district police.

According to preliminary findings, a report of a loud explosion and fire at one of the plant’s workshops was received by the Shopokov City Hall on April 28. However, officials who arrived at the scene found no signs of fire or smoke, and no firefighting activity was recorded.

It was also established that the plant had previously been involved in legal disputes. In January 2026, the Sokuluk District Court overturned an earlier decision to suspend the operation of induction furnaces, allowing the facility to resume work.

At the same time, another court ruling ordering the demolition of an unauthorized structure and the cessation of operations has been appealed and is currently under review in a higher court.

Police said the investigation into the reported incident is ongoing, and a procedural decision will be made based on its results.