U.S. dollar drops in price by 20 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar dropped in price by 20 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the week.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.55-69.6 soms and sell — for 69.7 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 69.73 soms.

Amid the volatility of the U.S. dollar, the Russian ruble continues strengthening. This week, it grew in price by other 10 tyiyns. Today, it is bought for 1.08-1.09 soms, and sold — for 1.1-1,115 soms.

Kazakh tenge costs 0,175-0.2 soms.