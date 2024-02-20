11:44
Russia and Kyrgyzstan suppress channel for distribution of counterfeit dollars

Law enforcement agencies of Russia and Kyrgyzstan stopped the spread of counterfeit U.S. dollars imported into the territory of the two countries from abroad. The Public Relations Center of the FSB of the Russian Federation reported.

«The FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, together with the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, detected and suppressed the activities of an international criminal group specializing in the transportation and uttering of counterfeit banknotes of the U.S. Federal Reserve System,» the statement says.

«As part of the criminal cases initiated <...> three active participants (two citizens of Russia and one citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic) of an international organized crime group were identified and detained simultaneously in Moscow and Bishkek, banknotes of the U.S. Federal Reserve in the amount of more than $50,000 were seized. Presumably, counterfeit money came to Russia and Kyrgyzstan from abroad,» the FSB reported.

During the searches, bank cards, mobile phones, as well as samples of counterfeit currency in various monetary equivalents (dollars, euros) were discovered and seized. Investigative actions were carried out within the framework of criminal cases investigated by the Main Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow and the Main Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On February 15, the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported the detention of a transnational group that was uttering counterfeit dollars. It was noted that four citizens of Kyrgyzstan and two citizens of Kazakhstan were detained.
