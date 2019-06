U.S. dollar grew in price by 10 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan over the weekend.

Exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.7-69.8 soms, and sell — for 69.87-69.9 soms. The nominal rate is set at 69.85 soms.

Exchange rate of the Russian ruble also slightly grew. Today, it is bought for 1,075-1.08 soms, and sold — for 1,084-1.1 soms.

The exchange rate of Kazakh tenge is 0,175-0,185 som.