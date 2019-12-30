14:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

U.S. dollar exchange rate falls by 15 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan

Over the week, U.S. dollar exchange rate fell by 15 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan and for the first time in the last three months reached the mark of 69.7 soms.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the American currency for 69.5-69.6 soms, and sell — for 69.7 soms.

The nominal rate is set at about 69,697 soms (0.07 percent drop).

A similar situation was observed at the end of September. Then the selling rate of the American currency dropped to 69.6 soms, but it won back its positions in the first weeks of October and settled at around 69.9 soms.
