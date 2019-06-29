U.S. dollar selling rate drops to 69.5 soms for the first time in 8 months

U.S. dollar selling rate dropped to 69.5 soms for the first time since October 2018. Over the week, the U.S. currency dropped in price by 20 tyiyns.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.15-69.35 soms, and sell -for 69.4-69.6 soms. At the same time, the nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 69,4928 soms (0.16 percent drop for a day).

Exchange rate of the dollar is declining for the second week in a row in Kyrgyzstan. During this time, it has decreased in price by 40-50 tyiyns. At the same time, the National Bank has not yet conducted interventions to stop the drop of the U.S. currency.