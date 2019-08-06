U.S. dollar exchange rate grows by 10 tyiyns over week in Kyrgyzstan

Over the past week, the U.S. dollar has grown in price by 10 tyyins in Kyrgyzstan and returned to the position it held in the last eight months.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.65-69.75 soms, and sell — for 69.85-69.9 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 69,8333 soms (0.05 percent growth per day.)

The American currency sharply fell in price in early July. As a result, the dollar selling rate dropped to 69.5-69.6 soms. However, in the second half of July, it began to gradually rise in price. At the same time, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan did not intervene to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market.