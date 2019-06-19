Human rights defenders warn about early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

Human rights defenders and civil activists warn that after the deprivation of Almazbek Atambayev of the status of the ex-president the sixth convocation of the Parliament may be dissolved, and early parliamentary elections may be held.

According to Dinara Oshurakhunova, a campaign on collection of signatures for dissolution of the Parliament and reduction of the number of deputies to 35 started on social networks. And some political forces propose to completely abolish the Parliament. She outlines that this happens simultaneously with creation of a special deputy commission.

At the same time, Dinara Oshurakhunova stressed, the deputies did not adopt the norms relating to the improvement of the electoral system, in particular, the threshold was not lowered. «It remained at the level of 9 percent. Deputies also refused preferential voting. And it would help to avoid fraud,» Dinara Oshurakhunova believes.

Activists urge parliament members to immediately begin adoption of the proposed progressive norms on reduction of the electoral threshold and introduction of preferential voting for holding peaceful elections and formation of a qualitative composition of the Parliament in 2020.