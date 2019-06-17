Young politicians demand resignation of Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov should resign. Representative of the People’s Kurultai Aibek Busurmankulov told at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the current Parliament is also helping Sooronbai Jeenbekov to consolidate power.

«First, they accepted the government’s report, agreeing with the president’s words. Secondly, in his recent speech, Dastan Dzhumabekov said that the Parliament adopted the law on Guarantees of President’s Activities only at the request of the Presidential Administration. He said: «If we were asked not to accept, we would not accept.» It’s a shame. He should resign,» Aibek Busurmankulov said.

Activists intend to organize a rally for dissolution of the Parliament.

«We will collect the necessary signatures for holding a referendum and submit them to the Parliament. If deputies refuse to hold the referendum, then we will raise the issue of early resignation of the Parliament. The people will support us,» he said.