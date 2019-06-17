12:53
Germany interested in Manas International Airport

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev met with the delegation of the Munich International Airport, headed by Managing Director Ralf Gaffal. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev outlined that the Cabinet of Ministers, together with international financial institutions, was actively working to launch a public-private partnership project for the development and modernization of airports of Manas International Airport OJSC.

Ralf Gaffal was interested in the proposal of the Kyrgyz side. During the meeting, an agreement was reached on intensifying negotiations and finding the best areas of cooperation in order to turn Manas Airport into a powerful air transport hub in the Central Asian region.

Munich International Airport is the second in Germany after Frankfurt am Main Airport in terms of the number of passengers served and the seventh busiest airport in Europe.
