Aida Salyanova transferred to National Cardiology Center

Ex-Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Aida Salyanova was transferred from the detention center 1, where she was kept as a part of an investigation into the criminal case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev, to the National Cardiology Center. Her lawyer Rabiga Sydykova told 24.kg news agency.

The State Penitentiary Service confirmed that Aida Salyanova was sent to a medical examination. Rabiga Sydykova added that her client felt very bad and doctors recommend bed rest. Aida Salyanova has a heart defect and severe tachycardia. She was placed in a ward.

Criminal case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody. On June 8, the court changed the preventive measure to Shamil Atakhanov, placing him under house arrest.