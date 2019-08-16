Release of Aziz Batukaev. Aida Salyanova enters into plea bargain

Ex-Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Aida Salyanova has expressed a desire to cooperate with the investigation. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

«During investigation activities with participation of a lawyer, Aida Salyanova expressed a desire to cooperate with the investigation. In this regard, according to the new legislation, the previously selected for her preventive measure in the form of detention was replaced by house arrest,» the Interior Ministry explained.

Recall, Aida Salyanova is a defendant in the case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev.

The criminal proceedings were resumed in January 2019. Doctors and a laboratory assistant who diagnosed Aziz Batukaev with cancer are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are also involved in it.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Almazbek Atambayev’s direct involvement in the illegal release of Aziz Batukaev was found out. He was a witness in the case. On August 9, he was charged with corruption in the framework of this criminal case.