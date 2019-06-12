Aida Salyanova remanded in custody

Ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova was remanded in custody in detention center 1. Her lawyer Rabiga Sadykova told journalists.

According to her, the Bishkek City Court upheld the decision of the first instance court.

«Aida Salyanova herself could not come to court for health reasons. She is ill. The court considered the appeal without her. Unfortunately, the judges do not understand that her stay in the detention center is dangerous,» said Rabiga Sadykova.

Recall, Aida Salyanova was arrested last week within the case of the illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev. Criminal case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody. On June 8, the court changed the preventive measure to Shamil Atakhanov, placing him under house arrest.