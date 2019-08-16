10:41
Release of Batukaev. Aida Salyanova placed under house arrest

Former Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Aida Salyanova was placed under house arrest. Deputy Almambet Shykmamatov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, such decision was made by the Bishkek City Court yesterday.

Recall, she is a defendant in the case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev.

The criminal proceedings were resumed in January 2019. Doctors and a laboratory assistant who diagnosed Aziz Batukaev with cancer are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are also involved in it.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Almazbek Atambayev’s direct involvement in the illegal release of Aziz Batukaev was found out. He was a witness in the case. On August 9, he was charged with corruption in the framework of this criminal case.
