11:20
USD 87.45
EUR 101.55
RUB 1.07
English

Ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova: Kamila Duishebaeva's murder solved

Former Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Aida Salyanova announced that Kamila Duishebaeva’s murder has been solved. She wrote this on Facebook.

According to her, the murder was politicized at the time in an attempt to discredit her, and the crime remained unsolved.

«How is this story connected to the murder of Aisuluu Mukasheva? I’ll tell you about it live on my account today at 8.30 p.m.,» Salyanova wrote.

However, a short time later, she published a new post, stating that she had to postpone the broadcast in the interests of the investigation.

«At the request of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, due to the interests of the investigation, the provision of information had to be postponed. But I believe that in a couple of weeks, it will be possible to tell everything in detail,» she wrote.

Kamila Duishebaeva was killed on March 10, 2014, under mysterious circumstances. Her body was found in a cemetery in the village of Baytik a week later. She had been strangled with her own scarf. Investigators immediately ruled out suicide. This case became a major story, as the media cited some very high-profile names. For 11 years, police have been unable to solve the crime. Kalybek Eltuibasov, the uncle of former Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova, was implicated in the case.

Karakol resident Aisuluu Mukasheva, 17, went missing on September 27. Her body was found near the village of Zhel-Aryk. She had been raped and strangled. The suspect, a man with a previous conviction, 41, was detained in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/346701/
views: 126
Print
Related
Double murder in Ak-Ordo: Suspect detained
Girl raped and killed in Issyk-Kul region, suspect detained
17-year-old girl suspected of murdering man in Bishkek
Woman detained in Chui region on suspicion of killing her children
22-year-old suspected of killing mother in Bishkek
Verdict against accused of brutal murder of Aizhan Alykulova upheld
Murder of Aizirek Eralieva: Husband sentenced to 18 years in prison
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his stepdaughter
Man stabs his wife and mother-in-law with knife in Kara-Suu district
13-year-old girl suspected of murdering her sister in Bishkek
Popular
Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
10 October, Friday
11:16
ADB supports major projects in Kyrgyzstan, including Kambarata HHP 1 ADB supports major projects in Kyrgyzstan, including K...
10:58
Asian Development Bank intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
10:50
Heart disease and cancer remain leading causes of death in Kyrgyzstan
10:30
Sadyr Japarov attends informal dinner of CIS Heads of State in Dushanbe
10:25
President: Central Asian countries and Russia remain key partners for Kyrgyzstan
9 October, Thursday
20:40
Sadyr Japarov participates in Central Asia —Russia Summit in Dushanbe