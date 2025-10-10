Ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova: Kamila Duishebaeva's murder solved

Former Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Aida Salyanova announced that Kamila Duishebaeva’s murder has been solved. She wrote this on Facebook.

According to her, the murder was politicized at the time in an attempt to discredit her, and the crime remained unsolved.

«How is this story connected to the murder of Aisuluu Mukasheva? I’ll tell you about it live on my account today at 8.30 p.m.,» Salyanova wrote.

However, a short time later, she published a new post, stating that she had to postpone the broadcast in the interests of the investigation.

«At the request of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, due to the interests of the investigation, the provision of information had to be postponed. But I believe that in a couple of weeks, it will be possible to tell everything in detail,» she wrote.

Kamila Duishebaeva was killed on March 10, 2014, under mysterious circumstances. Her body was found in a cemetery in the village of Baytik a week later. She had been strangled with her own scarf. Investigators immediately ruled out suicide. This case became a major story, as the media cited some very high-profile names. For 11 years, police have been unable to solve the crime. Kalybek Eltuibasov, the uncle of former Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova, was implicated in the case.

Karakol resident Aisuluu Mukasheva, 17, went missing on September 27. Her body was found near the village of Zhel-Aryk. She had been raped and strangled. The suspect, a man with a previous conviction, 41, was detained in Bishkek.