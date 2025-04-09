Aida Salyanova acquitted in case on renewal of Alexey Eliseev's license

Former Prosecutor General and ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Aida Salyanova has been acquitted in the case on renewal of Alexey Eliseev’s lawyer’s license. She reported about it on Facebook.

According to Aida Salyanova, no verdict has been made on the illegal release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev due to the expiration of the statute of limitations for the case.

«The Pervomaisky District Court of the capital found me not guilty in the case on Alexey Eliseev’s license. An acquittal has been issued. Unfortunately, I have not yet been acquitted in the case on Aziz Batukaev. The court recognized that the statute of limitations for the case had expired and refused to make a verdict. But I will make every effort to be acquitted. I have been waiting for this day for nine years,» she said.

Recall, 19 people were defendants in the criminal case on the illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev. Among them were former President Almazbek Atambayev, former Prosecutor Generals Indira Dzholdubaeva and Aida Salyanova. Former Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Busurmankul Tabaldiev was put on the wanted list.

By the court’s decision, Almazbek Atambayev was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

It should be noted that two criminal cases against Aida Salyanova — on the illegal release of Aziz Batukaev and on the renewal of the lawyer’s license of Alexey Eliseev — were combined into one proceeding. Then the materials on Batukaev were separated, since Aida Salyanova did not admit her guilt.