Aida Salyanova hospitalized with heart muscle inflammation

Ex-Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Aida Salyanova was hospitalized with inflammation of heart muscle to the National Cardiology Center. Her sister Chinara Turdalieva informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Aida Salyanova’s condition is grave. But surgery is out of question yet. Aida Salyanova was placed under house arrest and a court should decide on her trip to another country for surgical intervention.

Aida Salyanova is a defendant in the criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev.

The case was resumed in January 2019. Doctors and laboratory assistants, who diagnosed the crime boss with cancer, are defendants in the case, including former officials and deputies.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Almazbek Atambayev’s direct involvement in the illegal release of Aziz Batukaev was found out. He was a witness in the case. On August 9, the former president was charged with corruption in the framework of this case.