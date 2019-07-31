13:04
Condition of Aida Salyanova deteriorates. Lawyer insists on hospitalization

Lawyer of the ex-Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Aida Salyanova, Rabiga Sadykova, appealed to the State Penitentiary Service with a requirement to immediately hospitalize her client. The lawyer herself told 24.kg news agency.

Recall, the former Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev.

According to the testimony of the doctors of the National Cardiology Center, Aida Salyanova needs heart surgery, namely, replacement of mitral valve and tricuspid valve plates under artificial blood circulation. Rabiga Sadykova stated that the planned operation has already been discussed with the doctors.

The Center for Torture Prevention also sent its appeal to the State Penitentiary Service with a recommendation to send Salyanova to a hospital. Rabiga Sadykova added that her client feels very bad and does not receive the necessary treatment in the conditions of remand prison 1.

The case on the illegal release of Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. Doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed the crime boss with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are also involved in the case.
