Supreme Court postpones review of case against Aida Salyanova

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan postponed review of the criminal case against Aida Salyanova to September 24.

According to a lawyer Chinara Dzhakupbekova, the reason is the lack of a reporting judge.

The lawyer explained that the alleged act of her client — abuse of official position — was decriminalized in connection with the entry into force of the new Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to verdict of courts, Aida Salyanova was found guilty of abuse of power. According to the prosecution, being the Minister of Justice in 2010, she illegally renewed lawyer’s license of Alexey Eliseev. Aida Salyanova was sentenced to five years in prison with deferral of execution of the court decision for 12 years until her youngest daughter turns 14 years old.

Moreover, another criminal case was opened against Aida Salyanova as a part of investigation into illegal release of Aziz Batukaev.