The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Kyrgyzstan to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev met the President of Tajikistan at Manas International Airport.

The Summit of the Heads of the SCO member states takes place in Bishkek today.