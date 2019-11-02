SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents

SCO summit of Heads of Government of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is being held in Tashkent. It was attended by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Following the summit, the Head of the Government of Kyrgyzstan signed the following documents:

— Decision on report of the SCO Secretariat on the progress of implementation of the program of multilateral trade and economic cooperation of the member states of the organization;

— Decision on the SCO financial report on implementation of the organization’s budget for 2018;

— Decision on the budget of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for 2020;

— Decision on the report of the commission of external auditors of the SCO member states on conducting an external audit of the financial and economic activities of the SCO permanent bodies;

— Decision on translation support of the activities of permanent bodies of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization;

— Decision on approval of the new edition of the program of multilateral trade and economic cooperation of the SCO member states;

— Decision on approval of the plan for implementation of the program of cooperation of the SCO member states on food security;

— Decision on approval of the concept of interaction between the railway administrations of the SCO member states in the field of railway transport;

— Decision on preparation of a concept for cooperation between the SCO member states on development of remote and rural territories in the digital era and an action plan for its implementation;

— Decision on approval of the rules of the consortium of economic analytical centers of the SCO;

— Joint communiqué following the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states.

Documents signed during the meeting by the heads of relevant structures:



— Framework agreement between the governments of the SCO member states on formation of an integrated transportation management system;

— Memorandum between the customs services of the SCO member states on mutual integration of national transit systems;

— Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO);

— Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (ECE).