SCO summit in Bishkek. Heads of state sign a number of documents

The Bishkek Declaration was signed following the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State.

In addition, the heads of state of the SCO signed the following documents:

— Decision on approval of the work plan (2019-2020) on implementation of the items of the action program to fulfill the Anti-Drug Strategy of SCO states for 2018-2023;

— Decision to approve the regulations of the forum of heads of regions of the SCO states;

— Decision to approve the concept of cooperation of the SCO states in the field of digitalization, information and communication technologies;

— Decision to approve a program for the development of interregional cooperation of the SCO member states;

— Decision to approve the report of the SCO Secretary General on the activities of the organization over the past year;

— Decision to approve the report of the Council of the Regional Antiterrorist Structure of the SCO on the activities of the Regional Antiterrorist Structure of the SCO in 2018;

— Decision to approve a plan of measures to implement the concept of cooperation of the SCO member states in the field of environment protection for 2019-2021;

— Decision to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs;

— Decision to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the World Tourism Organization;

— Decision to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and Astana International Financial Center;

— Decision to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations;

— Decision to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the Secretariat of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe;

— Decision to sign a roadmap for further actions of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group;

— Information message on the results of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (adopted without signing).

Within the framework of the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State, the heads of the state bodies of the SCO member countries signed the following documents:

— Agreement between the governments of the SCO states on cooperation in the field of mass media;

— Agreement between the authorized bodies of the SCO states on cooperation in the field of physical culture and sports;

— Plan of basic measures for the development of cooperation of the SCO states in the field of health care for 2019-2021;

— Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the World Tourism Organization;

— Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs;

— Memorandum of Understanding between the Secretariat of the SCO and Astana International Financial Center;

— Roadmap for further actions of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group.
