Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Vice President of Iran

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev met with the Vice President of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri at the summit of the SCO Heads of Government in Tashkent.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for increasing the supply of agricultural and livestock products from the Kyrgyz Republic to Iran, issues of cooperation in oil and gas, transport and logistics, tourism sectors, as well as in the field of civil aviation.

The Vice President of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri expressed his readiness to bring trade and economic partnership between the states first of all to a new level. According to him, these goals are of particular importance given the preferential regime granted to Iran by the Eurasian Economic Union. He also asked to consider visa regime facilitation between the countries.

Both politicians instructed the heads of the relevant state bodies to step up their joint work and to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in the near future to elaborate issues of cooperation between states in priority areas.

Eshaq Jahangiri invited the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev to pay an official visit to Iran at any time convenient for him.
