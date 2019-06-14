14:33
Kazakhstan stresses high level of Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship in SCO

Kazakhstan stressed the high level of Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated this today at a meeting of the heads of the SCO member states.

According to him, the decisions taken will contribute to the deepening of cooperation between the countries.

«This is the most authoritative association. Being a young organization, it has already attracted the attention of the entire international community,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He added that the EEU, BRICS and ASEAN could be reliable partners of the SCO.

«We need to more effectively use the economic potential of the organization. Security issues remain pressing in the region. In conditions of regional conflicts, their solution should be facilitated. We are ready to further promote meetings on Syria,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He stressed that Kyrgyzstan showed a high level of chairmanship in the SCO.
