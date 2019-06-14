16:03
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sale of alcohol stopped in Bishkek hypermarkets during SCO summit

Sale of alcohol was banned in Bishkek hypermarkets on June 13 and June 14 due to the holding of the SCO summit. The corresponding announcements were placed in the hypermarkets. Reader of 24.kg news agency sent the photo.

The administration of the hypermarket chain told that shortly before the summit the Bishkek City Administration and the Ministry of Internal Affairs sent a recommendation to all trade organizations to suspend the sale of strong alcoholic beverages. After the departure of distinguished guests, the sale of alcoholic beverages will resume.

Recall, Summit of the SCO Heads of State is held under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek on June 13-14. Leaders of 11 countries attend it.
link:
views: 63
Print
Related
SCO summit in Bishkek. Heads of state sign a number of documents
Central Asia must remain priority for SCO
Vladimir Putin tells about plans of Russia within its SCO chairmanship
Kyrgyzstan insists on settlements in national currencies within SCO
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body to combat economic crimes
Kazakhstan stresses high level of Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship in SCO
SCO shows example of mutual understanding and cohesion
Heads of SCO member states meet in narrow format
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kyrgyzstan
SCO Summit. Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with heads of four states
Popular
27 countries to participate in Silk Road Mountain Race Marathon in Kyrgyzstan 27 countries to participate in Silk Road Mountain Race Marathon in Kyrgyzstan
Police arrest criminals attacking citizens of India and Pakistan Police arrest criminals attacking citizens of India and Pakistan
Mass poisoning in Issyk-Kul region: 19 people seek medical help Mass poisoning in Issyk-Kul region: 19 people seek medical help
Threshold points for admission to universities of Kyrgyzstan remain unchanged Threshold points for admission to universities of Kyrgyzstan remain unchanged