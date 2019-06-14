Sale of alcohol stopped in Bishkek hypermarkets during SCO summit

Sale of alcohol was banned in Bishkek hypermarkets on June 13 and June 14 due to the holding of the SCO summit. The corresponding announcements were placed in the hypermarkets. Reader of 24.kg news agency sent the photo.

The administration of the hypermarket chain told that shortly before the summit the Bishkek City Administration and the Ministry of Internal Affairs sent a recommendation to all trade organizations to suspend the sale of strong alcoholic beverages. After the departure of distinguished guests, the sale of alcoholic beverages will resume.

Recall, Summit of the SCO Heads of State is held under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek on June 13-14. Leaders of 11 countries attend it.