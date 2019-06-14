14:33
Kyrgyzstan insists on settlements in national currencies within SCO

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov raised the issue of creation of SCO Development Bank today at the meeting of the heads of the SCO member states.

He proposed to continue consultations on its creation, including in terms of switch to settlements in national currencies.

«The International Business Council and the Interbank Association play an important role in the development of the economic component of the SCO now. We must take practical measures to deepen business cooperation between entrepreneurs of our countries, encourage participation of interested government structures and business circles in the implementation of joint projects with integration potential,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He added that it was important to further deepen transport and logistics links between states that also include the observer states.

«In this context, we speak for the earliest possible implementation of a project on construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway. It is important to stimulate industries that create regional value chains. Development of the agricultural sector, production and processing of organic agricultural products, the «green» economy are the priority areas of our joint activities,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov explained.
