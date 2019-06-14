Vladimir Putin tells about plans of Russia within its SCO chairmanship

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin told about plans within SCO chairmanship at today’s meeting of the organization.

According to him, the SCO is successfully developing and strengthening its position. «Russia takes over the chairmanship in the organization. We proceed from the assumption that the main priority is still the fight against extremism and terrorism, suppression of drug trafficking. Russia stands for the suppression of the propaganda of this. The situation in Afghanistan requires special attention. The Afghans need help in achieving national reconciliation,» Vladimir Putin said.

He added that the top priority was also the elimination of hotbeds of tension in Syria.