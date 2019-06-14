Kyrgyzstan proposes to create SCO body to combat economic crimes

Kyrgyzstan proposes to create a SCO body to combat economic crimes. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced this today at a meeting of the heads of state of the organization.

According to him, economic crimes, as a rule, are transnational. They are closely connected with drug trafficking, smuggling, money laundering. Ultimately, they pose a threat to the security of countries.

«In modern conditions, threats emanating from the Internet are real threats to the security of states. There are more and more cases when unverified, and often deliberately false information is replicated and it forms a negative background. The threat of use of IT technologies for criminal, terrorist and military-political purposes is increasing,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He added that information security should also be an important issue on the SCO agenda.