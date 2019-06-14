Central Asia must remain priority for SCO

Central Asia must remain a priority for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated today at SCO summit.

He focused on the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway. According to him, this project will give an impetus to the development of mutual trade and the inflow of investments into the countries of the region.

He added that the tourist potential of the cities of the SCO needed to be unlocked.

«Every year, the capitals of the organization’s states can be alternately declared cultural capitals for attraction of tourists,» Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.