President of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister of India arrive in Kyrgyzstan

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The President of Uzbekistan was met by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev at Manas International Airport.

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi also arrived in Kyrgyzstan with an official visit. He was met by the Deputy Prime Minister Zamirbek Askarov.

During the official visit, Narendra Modi will meet with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Following the meeting, a number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed.

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
