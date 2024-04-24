14:04
USD 88.85
EUR 94.81
RUB 0.95
English

Two citizens of India drown in Issyk-Kul lake

Citizens of India died in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the 112 service received information that two men had drowned at Goluboi Issyk-Kul (Blue Issyk-Kul) resort in Cholpon-Ata city. According to preliminary information, they are citizens of India.

Five rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations were sent to the scene. They pulled the body of one man out of the water and handed it over to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The body of one more man was pulled out by local residents.
link: https://24.kg/english/292471/
views: 164
Print
Related
Indian doctors perform challenging auto liver transplant on Kyrgyz woman
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Hinduja Group
MFA of Kyrgyzstan: Body of Kyrgyzstani repatriated to her homeland from India
Kyrgyz tourist found dead in Rishikesh hotel in India
Indian song Tum Hi Ho performed for participants of SCO summit in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free regime for citizens of India and China
Tragedy in Kazakhstan: 11 people drown in Syr Darya river
Kyrgyzstani drowns in lake in Irkutsk
74 people drown in Kyrgyzstan in 2023, including 35 children
Kyrgyz business establishes cooperation with India
Popular
WhatsApp and Telegram removed from China's App Store at Beijing's request WhatsApp and Telegram removed from China's App Store at Beijing's request
Sadyr Japarov visits Botanical Garden after its reconstruction Sadyr Japarov visits Botanical Garden after its reconstruction
Kyrgyzstan completes resettlement of residents of Barak exclave Kyrgyzstan completes resettlement of residents of Barak exclave
Kyrgyzstan’s Finca Bank to limit transfers from Sberbank and Tinkoff Bank Kyrgyzstan’s Finca Bank to limit transfers from Sberbank and Tinkoff Bank
24 April, Wednesday
13:49
Kyrgyzstani detained for distribution of Hizb ut-Tahrir materials Kyrgyzstani detained for distribution of Hizb ut-Tahrir...
13:38
New deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan takes oath
13:02
Another mudflow hits Jalal-Abad region
12:35
Two citizens of India drown in Issyk-Kul lake
12:29
President Sadyr Japarov leaves for Azerbaijan