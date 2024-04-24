Two citizens of India drown in Issyk-Kul lake

Citizens of India died in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the 112 service received information that two men had drowned at Goluboi Issyk-Kul (Blue Issyk-Kul) resort in Cholpon-Ata city. According to preliminary information, they are citizens of India.

Five rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations were sent to the scene. They pulled the body of one man out of the water and handed it over to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The body of one more man was pulled out by local residents.