New director of KT Mobile appointed

Managing board of Kyrgyztelecom OJSC appointed Murataly Dzhakypov a Director of KT Mobile LLC on June 10. Press service of Kyrgyztelecom reported.

Former director of the company Nurbek Mukambetov wrote a notice of resignation after the scandal that arose around the company. The Acting Director of KT Mobile LLC was Nikolai Dmitrienko, who had previously been its technical director.

Murataly Dzhakypov was previously an Equipment Specialist in Skills for Inclusive Growth Project Implementation Department of the sector development program under the Ministry of Education.

Recall, KT Mobile LLC is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Kyrgyztelecom OJSC.