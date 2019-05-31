14:29
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

KT Mobile scandal. PM against transfer of state companies to private owners

«I don’t believe that state-owned companies cannot work effectively,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said today at a meeting of a deputy commission on KT Mobile.

According to him, exactly state companies are very successful in many developed countries. The head of the Cabinet cited the experience of Japan as an example.

At the same time, he stressed that the difficulties that had arisen between KT Mobile LLC and MegaCom were quite solvable. In the end, both companies will benefit from this.
link:
views: 46
Print
Related
KT Mobile scandal. PM ready to answer all questions of deputies
Budget lost 71.5 mln soms due to non-redemption of KT Mobile debts
KT Mobile scandal. Son of Imankadyr Rysaliev was paid almost 1 million soms
Management of KT Mobile resign
Alfa Telecom to provide base for launch of KT Mobile
Deputy Director of KT Mobile LLC dismissed
Popular
39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours 39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours
Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested
Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected in Kyrgyzstan
SDPK plans to hold rally in support of defendants in Bishkek HPP case SDPK plans to hold rally in support of defendants in Bishkek HPP case