KT Mobile scandal. PM against transfer of state companies to private owners

«I don’t believe that state-owned companies cannot work effectively,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said today at a meeting of a deputy commission on KT Mobile.

According to him, exactly state companies are very successful in many developed countries. The head of the Cabinet cited the experience of Japan as an example.

At the same time, he stressed that the difficulties that had arisen between KT Mobile LLC and MegaCom were quite solvable. In the end, both companies will benefit from this.