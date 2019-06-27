12:13
KT Mobile scandal. Prime Minister must bear moral responsibility

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev should bear moral responsibility for intervention of his brother-in-law Imankadyr Rysaliev in the activities of KT Mobile. This conclusion was made by the commission of the Parliament for studying the situation with the company. Commission’s Chairman Kurmankul Zulushev presented the findings.

According to him, the commission came to the conclusion that creation of KT Mobile as a virtual operator was the right decision. But at the same time, it was stressed that the Prime Minister should admit the moral responsibility for the direct intervention of his brother-in-law Imankadyr Rysaliev in the activities of the State Committee of Information Technology, the State Property Management Fund, Kyrgyztelecom, Alfa Telecom.

The head of Government is recommended to consider the responsibility of the Director of the State Property Management Fund and the State Agency of Information Technology and Communications. The Prosecutor General’s Office was asked to give a legal assessment to the auditors of the Accounts Chamber, who checked KT Mobile and Imankadyr Rysaliyev’s intervention in KT Mobile.

Based on the results of the commission’s work, a resolution was adopted on check of the company’s activities. At least 91 MPs supported the resolution.

Recall, the Parliament decided to create a deputy commission to study the activities of KT Mobile company after publication of scandalous facts with participation of relatives of the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. At the first meeting, MegaCom CEO Akylbek Zhamangulov stated about threats from Imankadyr Rysaliev.

The head of the Secretariat of Open Government Imankadyr Rysaliev said to 24.kg news agency that the statements of Akylbek Zhamangulov were lie and slander. The Government called all accusations against the Prime Minister attempts by some opponents to discredit him. After the hype that had arisen, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers spoke out for resignation of his brother-in-law Imankadyr Rysaliev. The relative of the Prime Minister resigned only after that.
