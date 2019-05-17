13:04
Management of KT Mobile resign

All management of KT Mobile LLC submitted letters of resignation. The Acting Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyztelecom Emil Akmatov said this today at a meeting of the working group of the Parliament.

According to him, first, Deputy Director Ernazar uulu Imankadyr submitted a letter of resignation at his own request. It was signed. Later, Nurbek Mukambetov, the General Director, also decided to resign.

«His resignation was also accepted. All management of KT Mobile LLC decided to resign after the scandal,» Emil Akmatov said.
