Bonuses, budget losses: Conclusion of deputy commission on KT Mobile

Former director of the State Agency of Information Technology and Communications Bakyt Sharshembiev and the former head of KT Mobile Nurbek Mukanbetov conspired for material gain. Conclusion of the deputy commission on studying the situation around the new mobile operator says. Commission of the Parliament completed its work last week. 24.kg news agency got the conclusion of the deputies.

The commission stresses that KT Mobile has violated the law due to the lack of oversight by the management of Kyrgyztelecom OJSC. The company conducted work in violation of the Labor Code, Article 156 of the Tax Code and the Law on Accounting.

«The list of persons responsible for the material support of the company was not approved, there were no procurement acts, the rules of cash transactions were not respected,» the commission’s conclusion says.

Despite the absence of a document setting the criteria for issue of bonuses, employees were given cash rewards.

«On March 29, 2019, at least 922,300 soms in form of bonuses were given to 21 employees of the company. But there are no relevant documents confirming the reasonableness of the wage supplement,» the commission says.

The deputies believe that the former director of the State Agency of Information Technology and Communications Bakyt Sharshembiev and the former head of KT Mobile Nurbek Mukanbetov are long-time acquaintances who have joined together for material gain.

By their agreement, Nur Telecom received a 100 percent share of Sem Mobile LLC for 2,170,000 soms on the basis of a direct sale and purchase agreement and became an owner of 5 MHz and 10 MHz frequencies.

«Management of licenses for the frequency of 15 MHz was transferred without a competition to Nur Telecom, which was affiliated with Nurbek Mukanbetov. The damage to the budget is estimated at 896,409,000 soms,» the commission summed up.

Recall, the commission concluded that creation of KT Mobile as a virtual operator was the right decision. But at the same time, it was stressed that the Prime Minister should recognize the moral responsibility for the direct intervention of his brother-in-law Imankadyr Rysaliev in the activities of the State Committee of Information Technology, the State Property Management Fund, Kyrgyztelecom, Alfa Telecom.

The head of the Government was recommended to consider the responsibility of the director of the State Property Management Fund and the State Agency of Information Technology and Communications. The Prosecutor General’s Office was asked to give a legal assessment to the violations indicated in the statement of the Accounts Chamber on the results of an audit of the financial and economic work of KT Mobile, and the actions of Imankadyr Rysaliev, interfering in the affairs of the company.

According to the results of the work of the commission, a resolution on inspection of the company’s activities was adopted. At least 91 deputies supported the decision.