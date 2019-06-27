10:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

KT Mobile scandal. Commission of Parliament completes its work

Commission of the Parliament completed its work on studying the situation with KT Mobile. Deputies began to hear the results. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev attended the meeting.

Recall, the Parliament decided to create a deputy commission to study the activities of KT Mobile company after publication of scandalous facts with participation of relatives of the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. At the first meeting, MegaCom CEO Akylbek Zhamangulov stated about threats from Imankadyr Rysaliev.

The head of the Secretariat of Open Government Imankadyr Rysaliev said to 24.kg news agency that the statements of Akylbek Zhamangulov were lie and slander. The Government called all accusations against the Prime Minister attempts by some opponents to discredit him. After the hype that had arisen, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers spoke out for resignation of his brother-in-law Imankadyr Rysaliev. The relative of the Prime Minister resigned only after that.
link:
views: 51
Print
Related
New director of KT Mobile appointed
KT Mobile scandal. PM against transfer of state companies to private owners
KT Mobile scandal. PM ready to answer all questions of deputies
Budget lost 71.5 mln soms due to non-redemption of KT Mobile debts
KT Mobile scandal. Son of Imankadyr Rysaliev was paid almost 1 million soms
Management of KT Mobile resign
Alfa Telecom to provide base for launch of KT Mobile
Deputy Director of KT Mobile LLC dismissed
Popular
From house painter to businesswoman. How Kyrgyzstani began to dress the Russians From house painter to businesswoman. How Kyrgyzstani began to dress the Russians
Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP
Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek
Diplomat who hit student in Bishkek identified Diplomat who hit student in Bishkek identified