KT Mobile scandal. Commission of Parliament completes its work

Commission of the Parliament completed its work on studying the situation with KT Mobile. Deputies began to hear the results. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev attended the meeting.

Recall, the Parliament decided to create a deputy commission to study the activities of KT Mobile company after publication of scandalous facts with participation of relatives of the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. At the first meeting, MegaCom CEO Akylbek Zhamangulov stated about threats from Imankadyr Rysaliev.

The head of the Secretariat of Open Government Imankadyr Rysaliev said to 24.kg news agency that the statements of Akylbek Zhamangulov were lie and slander. The Government called all accusations against the Prime Minister attempts by some opponents to discredit him. After the hype that had arisen, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers spoke out for resignation of his brother-in-law Imankadyr Rysaliev. The relative of the Prime Minister resigned only after that.