KT Mobile scandal. Son of Imankadyr Rysaliev was paid almost 1 million soms

From January to April 2019, the son of Imankadyr Rysaliev, Ernazar, has been paid 972,100 soms at KT Mobile. Report of the Accounts Chamber on the basis of a study of the company’s activities says.

According to the staffing structure of KT Mobile LLC, the Deputy Director Ernazar Imankadyr uulu had a salary of 194,410 soms. An employment contract with the salary was signed with him on January 8, 2019 until December 31, 2019.

«From January to April 2019, he was actually paid 972,100 soms. Including he was paid a premium for the first quarter of 2019 in the amount of 194,400 soms. After deduction of taxes, 787,600 soms were paid,» the report says.

Earlier it was reported that Ernazar Imankadyr uulu had the highest salary at KT Mobile — 157,000 soms. But the salary of the General Director Nurbek Mukambetov according to the staff structure is 0 som.

Employees were paid salaries and premiums, despite the fact that the company has not actually started working.

The Parliament, after the publication of scandalous facts with the participation of relatives of the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, decided to create a deputy commission to study the activities of KT Mobile. At the first meeting, MegaCom CEO Akylbek Zhamangulov told about threats from Imankadyr Rysaliev.

Head of Secretariat of Open Government Imankadyr Rysaliev said to 24.kg news agency that the statements of Akylbek Zhamangulov were slander. Government representatives called all accusations against the Prime Minister attempts by some opponents to discredit him. After the hype, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers spoke for resignation of his brother-in-law Imankadyr Rysaliev. Only after that the relative of the prime minister resigned.