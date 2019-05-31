Budget lost 71.5 mln soms due to non-redemption of KT Mobile debts

Due to late repayment of the debts of KT Mobile, accounts payable to the State Communications Agency for 2017-2019, the republican budget did not receive income of 71,517,300 soms. This was announced today at a meeting of the working group of deputies.

As of May 20, 2019, KT Mobile has accounts payable in the amount of 143,283,200 soms. At the same time, the main amount of the accounts payable is owed to the State Communications Agency (71,527,300 soms), Kyrgyztelecom OJSC (41,306,800 soms) and Sky Mobile LLC (30,175,800 soms).

“Due to late payment of KT Mobile’s debts, the budget did not receive 6,994.3 million soms in 2017, in 2018 – 41,122.2 million soms and in 2019 – 23,400,800 soms,” report of the Accounts Chamber says.

The Parliament, after the publication of scandalous facts with the participation of relatives of the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, decided to create a deputy commission to study the activities of KT Mobile. At the first meeting, MegaCom CEO Akylbek Zhamangulov told about threats from Imankadyr Rysaliev.

Head of Secretariat of Open Government Imankadyr Rysaliev said to 24.kg news agency that the statements of Akylbek Zhamangulov were slander. Government representatives called all accusations against the Prime Minister attempts by some opponents to discredit him. After the hype, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers spoke for resignation of his brother-in-law Imankadyr Rysaliev. Only after that the relative of the prime minister resigned.