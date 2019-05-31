14:30
KT Mobile scandal. PM ready to answer all questions of deputies

«I am ready to answer all questions openly. You did the right thing making the meeting open,» Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said today.

According to him, the state of MegaCom company in the next three years will be difficult. Therefore, it is important for the state to create a national telecom operator. The head of the Cabinet stressed that there were some questions that he was not ready to answer openly. However, he can answer to deputies without participation of the media.

«I do not have any secrets. I will openly tell about everything, why it happened and how,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

The Parliament, after the publication of scandalous facts with the participation of relatives of the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, decided to create a deputy commission to study the activities of KT Mobile. At the first meeting, MegaCom CEO Akylbek Zhamangulov told about threats from Imankadyr Rysaliev.

Head of Secretariat of Open Government Imankadyr Rysaliev said to 24.kg news agency that the statements of Akylbek Zhamangulov were slander. Government representatives called all accusations against the Prime Minister attempts by some opponents to discredit him. After the hype, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers spoke for resignation of his brother-in-law Imankadyr Rysaliev. Only after that the relative of the prime minister resigned.
