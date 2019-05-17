Alfa Telecom to provide base for launch of KT Mobile

Following the meeting, the Government of Kyrgyzstan decided that Alfa Telecom CJSC would continue cooperation in frequency sharing with KT Mobile. The Information Policy Department of the Cabinet reported.

The day before, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a meeting with the heads of the State Property Management Fund, the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications, Alfa Telecom CJSC and Kyrgyztelecom OJSC on the settlement of controversial issues on cooperation between Alfa Telecom CJSC and KT Mobile LLC.

Following the meeting, it was decided that Alfa Telecom would continue to work with the subsidiary company Kyrgyztelecom OJSC and in the coming months would launch a project to create a virtual mobile operator.

Alfa Telecom will act as a support operator for KT Mobile, providing its own technical base.

«The Prime Minister stressed that he supported the idea of ​​cooperation between the two state-owned companies, since they should become the main infrastructure locomotives for promoting the country’s digitalization policy. This will significantly increase the coverage of the mobile network throughout the country, including in the most remote and hard-to-reach locations, and ensure high reliability of communication in the interests of the company’s subscribers,» the message says.

In addition, according to the Prime Minister, such a partnership will have a favorable effect on the profitability of Alfa Telecom CJSC — one of the country’s largest taxpayers. The income from joint activities will be reportedly distributed according to the principle: 67 percent — in favor of Alfa Telecom CJSC, and 33 percent — KT Mobile.

Alfa Telecom CJSC won the auction among cellular operators for the right to conclude an agreement on sharing frequencies with KT Mobile LLC. Since the controversial issues have been resolved, the parties continued their cooperation and Alfa Telecom CJSC committed itself to launch the fourth mobile operator in the Kyrgyz market under Salam brand during the month.