Toyota Estima minibus and Toyota Corolla car collided in Kostanay region of Kazakhstan. Four Russians and one citizen of Kyrgyzstan suffered in the traffic accident, Ren-TV reported.

The traffic accident occurred in Karabalyk district at the 390th kilometer of Almaty — Yekaterinburg highway.

All the victims — Russian family of four, including two children, and the Kyrgyzstani — were hospitalized.