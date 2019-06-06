15:27
President of Mongolia to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on June 12-13. The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Daniyar Sydykov said at a press conference.

According to him, the visit will take place at the invitation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The meetings of the President of Mongolia with the head of Kyrgyzstan, the Speaker of the Parliament and the Prime Minister are scheduled.

«The heads of state intend to discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as to outline plans for deepening relations between the countries,» said Daniyar Sydykov.

He added that during the visit, 7-8 documents are expected to be signed in the field of economy, health care, defense, security, and interregional ties.
