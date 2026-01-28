Mongolian MFA thanks Kyrgyz Ambassador for contribution to developing relations

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Batmunkh Battsetseg received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Mongolia Aibek Artykbaev on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission and his return home.

According to the Mongolian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, the Foreign Minister thanked the diplomat for his contribution to developing bilateral relations. It was noted that Aibek Artykbaev, as the first Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Mongolia, actively contributed to strengthening cooperation and elevating interstate ties to the level of a «comprehensive partnership.»

As a token of gratitude, Batmunkh Battsetseg presented him with the honorary award of the Mongolian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Altan Gerege, and wished him success in his future endeavors.

In turn, Aibek Artykbaev expressed gratitude for the support of the Mongolian government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the warm welcome of the Mongolian people during his tenure.

Diplomatic relations between Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan were established on April 22, 1992. Since 2025, the countries have been developing cooperation in a «comprehensive partnership» format.