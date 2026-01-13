Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to begin prisoner exchanges

As of 2025, two Mongolian citizens are serving prison sentences in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Prosecutor General Umutkan Konkubaeva announced at a meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Judicial and Legal Issues, Law and Order, Crime Control, and Combatting Corruption.

She presented to deputies a draft extradition treaty between the Kyrgyz Republic and Mongolia, signed on July 21 of last year during the state visit of the Mongolian President to the country.

According to the Deputy Prosecutor General, about 50 citizens of Kyrgyzstan live in Mongolia, but there are no citizens of Kyrgyzstan among those held in closed institutions in that country.

«Criminal cases were opened, but due to the lack of evidence, the citizens were not held accountable. There have been cases of violations of immigration laws, resulting in the deportation of Kyrgyzstanis,» she clarified.

Umutkan Konkubaeva added that, given that there are convicted Mongolian citizens in Kyrgyzstan, and that Mongolia is making extradition requests, it is necessary to create a legal framework between the two countries to facilitate the exchange.

Following the discussion, the deputies approved the draft law ratifying the treaty in its first reading.