President signs law ratifying extradition treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia

President Sadyr Japarov signed the law ratifying the extradition treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia.

The document creates a legal basis for the extradition of individuals convicted of crimes, allowing them to serve their sentences in their home country.

The treaty, signed in Bishkek on July 21, 2025, regulates the extradition procedure between the two countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is instructed to notify the Mongolian side of the completion of domestic procedures.

The law will enter into force in 10 days after its official publication (Erkin Too newspaper, March 17, 2026, No. 20).

Two Mongolian citizens are serving sentences in correctional facilities in Kyrgyzstan, while there are no compatriots serving sentences in Mongolia. Despite the absence of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Mongolian prisons, the country has received requests for the extradition of convicted prisoners, necessitating the creation of a legal framework for the exchange.